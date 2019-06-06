Nearly blown away by the support

Braving the wind, (left to right) seamstresses Linda Elias, Carol Lihou, Colleen Baerg (Sewing By The Sea) and Margaret Ryan presented Tom Robinson, Campbell River Foster Parent Association President, with tote bags for each child and youth in foster care in Campbell River. The team created 115 bags with fabric donated by Tara at Brainchild Designs. The presentation took place on June 5 as part of B.C.’s Child and Youth in Care Week. Local celebrations at the Robert Ostler Park included games, pizza, cake and a speech by a former youth in care. Many local businesses and organizations generously donated draw prizes. Despite the blustery weather nearly 60 people attended the event aimed at reducing foster care stigma. “Stand with BC’s Children and Youth in Care” was this year’s motto. Photo submitted