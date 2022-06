Shawn Decaire leads traditional singing and drumming in preparation for the National Indigenous Peoples Day march from KDC to Spirit Square today. Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s National Indigenous Peoples’ Day activities are underway at Spirit Square in Campbell River.

Events run until 5 p.m. today with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m., then lunch and fun activities and music follow. Closing ceremonies are at 4:30 p.m.

Watch our website and Facebook page for coverage.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverIndigenous Peoples Day