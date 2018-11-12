Kids have fun painting their faces at a previous Child’s Day at the Community Centre. Mirror File Photo

National Children’s Day a chance to have fun, but remember safety

Free fingerprinting, pictures and ID booklets on offer from Child Find BC on Friday

It’s one of Campbell River’s biggest and best family-friendly events every year, and it’s coming up this Friday.

It’s National Children’s Day, and this year, it’s happening Nov. 16 at the Community Centre. Every year various groups and organizations come together to put on a fun-filled day celebrating our kids.

But it’s also a chance to remind people about safety. To help with that, Campbell River Citizens on Patrol (COPS) will have a booth set up with representatives from Child Find Canada from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. offering their services.

That day, each child who wishes to will receive free finger printing, have their picture taken and receive a free identification booklet called “All About Me,” to keep their information in.

COPS is reminding people that the Booklet should be kept in a safe place as it is the only copy. No one else has a record or copy of the information.

In Campbell River the Child Find program is a free service to all children and is supported by COPS.

Child Find is established across Canada as a network of charitable, non-profit organizations that deliver services to families whose children go missing unexpectedly. Our goal is to reduce child victimization by providing programs and services to the public of B.C. CFBC is a registered charity which was incorporated in 1984 and is funded by donations.

Child Find is recognized by the RCMP National Missing Children’s Services in Ottawa and is recognized by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in Arlington VA., U.S.A., and has the endorsement of the Chiefs of Police of Canada.

More information on Child find can be found at childfindbc.com

