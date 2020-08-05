Dallas Smith, right, president of the Nanwakolas Council, presents a cheque for $41,739 to Randall Heidt, executive director of the North Island College Foundation. The money was raised at the 2019 Nanwakolas golf tournament to support Indigenous students at NIC. Both NIC and the Nanwakolas Council thank all of the sponsors and golfers who made this donation possible. Photo by Lee Simmons – North Island College

Nanwakolas charity golf event raises more than $40K for Indigenous NIC students

Funds were raised during 2019 event at Storey Creek Golf Club

A charity golf tournament raised more than $40K for Indigenous North Island College (NIC) students.

The Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge, which took place in June 2019 at Storey Creek Golf Club raised $41,739.

The funds were donated to the North Island College Foundation and will help support Indigenous students at NIC.

Over the last seven years, the charity golf event has raised more than $113,000.

