Museum presentation explores the history and future of the Beaver Lodge Lands

This tree planting crew is one of many BC Forest Service crews that worked in the Campbell River area after the Sayward Fire of 1938 (photo mcr12272 courtesy of the Museum at Campbell River)

Do you love exploring the Beaver Lodge Lands? Come join us at the Rivercity Stage on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. to discover the dramatic history, and get a glimpse at the future, of one of the most popular recreation areas of Campbell River.

View the short documentary film, Battle for the Beaver Lodge Lands, followed by a presentation from one of the members of the newly formed Beaver Lodge Trust Society about their plans for the future.

The documentary film tells the surprising story of the history of the Beaver Lodge Lands through the memories of the people who were involved in the Battle over the Beaver Lodge Lands in the early 1990s.

At that time the District of Campbell River had been planning for the future growth of the community and had been working for years with the province to develop this area of forest into exactly what it felt Campbell River needed most, a push into the woods and away from the waterfront.

Unbeknownst to the municipality, and forgotten within the provincial government, was the knowledge that the Beaver Lodge Lands were off limits to development. Back in 1931, when this area was freshly logged and reforestation was in its infancy, the Elk River Timber Company gave this 1000-acre parcel of land to the Provincial Government to use as an experimental forest in perpetuity.

The rediscovery of this gift would shake the community and change the course of the development of Campbell River.

This event is being hosted by the Museum at Campbell River at Rivercity Stage. Rivercity Stage is located at 1080 Hemlock Street. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at crmuseum.ca, or for cash at the door.

Campbell RiverforestryLocal History