Museum, exhibitor recognized for impact on reconciliation, inclusiveness, social justice and other causes

Artist Cecil Dawson (left) with Museum Curator Beth Boyce at the opening of Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Bluetree Photography

The Museum at Campbell River and Cecil Dawson were recently recognized with the Award of Merit: Social Impact by the B.C. Museums Association at their annual Awards presentation on Oct. 19.

This award recognizes the significant contribution of an organization advocating for the advancement of important social causes in the areas of reconciliation, inclusiveness, social justice and other contemporary causes.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the work that resulted in the exhibit ‘Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap’” museum executive director Sandra Parrish said. “This exhibition exceeded all of our expectations and its impact will resonate into the future once the exhibition closes.”

Opened in March of this year, the Museum and Cecil Dawson, hereditary chief and artist, joined hands to share one family’s colonization experiences that enfold contemporary social issues. Co-curated by Cecil and Beth Boyce, Museum Curator, Dawson’s history was captured through an indigenous lens and addressed timely contemporary social issues including the impact of the pandemics and the burial sites of children uncovered at residential schools across the country.

At the exhibition opening in March, Dawson noted the importance of this initiative, “I’ve just been emphasizing the significance of this moment. This gathering. This happening. That it is important for us to create spiritual space when we have ceremony. When we get together as human beings. Seeking something better for all.”

“Cecil Dawson: Standing in the Gap” will be on exhibit at the Museum until Nov. 6. The Museum is currently open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivermuseums-and-galleries