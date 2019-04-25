Museum at Campbell River to celebrate Ann Elmore Haig-Brown’s legacy May 3

Roderick Haig-Brown and Ann Elmore Haig-Brown relax in their living room in 1973. Their house is open to the public for Ann Elmore Haig-Brown Day on May 3.

This spring, the Museum at Campbell River is taking time to honour the legacy of a late prominent citizen, Ann Elmore Haig-Brown.

Ann quietly made profound changes in the community in areas such as social justice and in recognition of her valuable contributions to Canadian society and social culture many in our community come together to recognize and celebrate her each year in Early March.

As such, next Friday, May 3 – which the City of Campbell River proclaimed as Ann Elmore Haig-Brown Day in 2008, as it happens to be her birthday – the museum will be celebrating with events throughout the day.

“My first real glimpse into who Ann Elmore Haig-Brown really was occurred when I read the book Deep Currents a number of years ago,” says the museum’s Erika Anderson. “The more I read the more I was astounded at just how much this woman accomplished in her life – for her community, for her family, for her job. I never met her myself, but for the people I know that did have the chance to get to know her, she clearly made a lasting impression. The community-wide impacts she made are still felt today.”

The schedule for the day begins out at the Haig-Brown House, where Ann and Roderick lived and now serves as a reminder of all their work within the community. In the morning, from 10 a.m. until noon, there will be guided tours of the Haig-Brown House, giving people the chance to see the entire main floor of the house and hear about the building and its former residents. Starting every 15 minutes, the tours are by suggested donation of $5 per person. The Haig-Brown House is located at 2250 Campbell River Road (Gold River Highway).

Then, from 2 to 4 p.m. there will be a tea in Ann’s honour back at the Museum.

At that event there will be an opportunity to see the new temporary exhibition, Ann Elmore Haig-Brown, to share memories and stories about Ann, and to view the Living History film Remembering Ann Elmore Haig-Brown.

“This exhibit and event are a great chance to remind us of how big a difference one person can make,” Anderson says.

All are welcome to attend, either to reminisce or to learn more about this remarkable person and her contribution to the community. It’s event is free to attend, but please RSVP to the Museum at 250-287-3103 or by emailing general.inquiries@crmuseum.ca .

For more information contact the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103, or go to www.crmuseum.ca