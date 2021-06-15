Museum at Campbell River showcasing Native Plants and medicine

The Museum at Campbell River will be showcasing Native plants and their medicinal uses in its first in-person program since the beginning of the pandemic.

On June 26 from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. participants will be guided through presentations and hands-on exercises at the museum grounds. Starting at 11 a.m. We Wai Kai Elder Umagalis (June Johnson) will present on Traditional Medicines, particularly on Indigenous use of local plants and trees.

After the presentation, artist Clive Powsey will be leading the group through drawing and watercolour exercises for an in-depth look at the physical properties of these plants.

“The emphasis will be on plants that can be found in the Museum’s interpretive garden,” reads a release from the museum.

Powsey says that “whatever your approach, drawing is an opportunity to observe the world of forms with intense scrutiny and in the process realize something about them. We’ll be applying the scrutiny of drawing to a collection of Indigenous medicinal plants as described by Elder June Johnson in order to increase the chance of recognizing these plants again when you encounter them.”

Johnson works with Indigenous students at North Island College to help them feel comfortable, and also teaches Liqʷala/Kwak’wala language classes. Johnson also leads workshops about traditional plants and medicines, and guides plant walks with local students, community members and doctors working within the conventional health system.

The program is limited to 10 people. Registration is through the museum by calling 250-287-3103 or by registering in person. The program cost is $55 per person. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place and the program will take place outdoors. More information and a supply kit are both available at the Museum at Campbell River’s website.

