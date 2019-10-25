Jens and Mary Rolinski with McDonald’s Campbell River participated in the 2018 Festival of Trees and have signed up to sponsor a tree again this year. Last year their tree won the ‘Most Whimsical’ award. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Museum at Campbell River seeking community support for Festival of Trees

4,000 visitors last year for annual fundraiser, the museum’s largest of the year

Around July each year the Museum at Campbell River starts planning for Christmas.

It may seem early, but the Festival of Trees, which runs for the month of December, is their most important fundraiser of the year. This year’s festival will be the seventh year of this event, and they’re expecting it to continue its growth, which has been significant.

With over 4,000 visitors last year, attendance has been growing steadily. There are numerous public and private events that take place at the Museum during this time, with a highlight being Christmas at the Museum that invites families to explore the trees and galleries, participate in decorating the LEGO tree, make crafts and have photos with Santa.

To help ensure the success of this year’s event, the museum is hoping there are some businesses, organizations or families who will step forward to sponsor the remaining trees. There are several options for ways of participating, and Sandra Parrish, Executive Director of the Museum, is happy to discuss them with anyone who may be interested.

“Many businesses have told us that they enjoy the positive exposure that comes with being a part of this community event,” Parrish says. “If they chose to decorate their own tree, it can be a fun team-building exercise and a way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

The funds raised go towards Museum functions such as running school programs, hosting public programs, and creating exhibits.

For more information contact Sandra Parrish at Sandra.Parrish@crmuseum.ca or (250) 287-3103.

Museum at Campbell River seeking community support for Festival of Trees

4,000 visitors last year for annual fundraiser, the museum's largest of the year

