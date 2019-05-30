Mural unveiled prior to official opening of MARS visitor centre in Merville

Local mural artist Nick Hutton-Jay donated his time to paint a beautiful mural on a large wall in the new Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Rescue Visitor Centre, in Merville. The centre (at 1331 Williams Beach Road) opens to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15. Information about opening hours and days throughout the summer is available at marswildliferescue.com.

