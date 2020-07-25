Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

The Campbell River RCMP and Food Bank volunteers had to empty their cruiser more than once on Saturday, as members of the community came out in mass numbers to donate to the Food Bank.

“We’ve actually had to empty it already because the community has been so awesome,” said Const. John Gray, who manned the cruiser at Save-On-Foods on Saturday. “Right at the start it was almost filled up because some people were pre-donating and coming out only to donate, with no other shopping today.”

Multiple donations even occurred during the few minutes Mirror staff were on site. Gray took some time out of his day to hand out a few stickers for some youngsters as they passed by. Food Bank staff were on site to help out, and they had an overflow truck in the parking lot at Save-On-Foods to make sure there was always room for a little bit more.

Gray was on site until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food BankRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.