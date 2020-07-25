RCMP Const. John Gray poses with the overflowing truck at Save-On-Foods in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Donations go to Campbell River Food Bank

The Campbell River RCMP and Food Bank volunteers had to empty their cruiser more than once on Saturday, as members of the community came out in mass numbers to donate to the Food Bank.

“We’ve actually had to empty it already because the community has been so awesome,” said Const. John Gray, who manned the cruiser at Save-On-Foods on Saturday. “Right at the start it was almost filled up because some people were pre-donating and coming out only to donate, with no other shopping today.”

Multiple donations even occurred during the few minutes Mirror staff were on site. Gray took some time out of his day to hand out a few stickers for some youngsters as they passed by. Food Bank staff were on site to help out, and they had an overflow truck in the parking lot at Save-On-Foods to make sure there was always room for a little bit more.

Gray was on site until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food BankRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Const. John Gray hands out a few temporary tattoos to Phoenix McGarrigle and Karma Fowler-Boecker as they leave Save-On-Foods on Saturday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River Food Bank receives $10,000 from forestry company
Next story
Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy surrendered in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Donations go to Campbell River Food Bank

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

Strathcona Regional District to allow public participation at meetings, but not until September

Local government will not have had a meeting in the public eye for six months

Campbell River Pride goes Virtual

Organizers want North Island, Campbell River and Quadra Island to show their pride

Province to build new 50-unit supportive housing project in Campbell River

Project should be finished by December

VIDEO: Canada’s top doc calls on young people to stop spreading COVID-19

Canadians aged 20-to-39 account for 60 per cent of new cases, one-third of them had to be hospitalized

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy surrendered in Nanaimo

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

Comox-Strathcona looks at pandemic’s effect on tipping fees for waste

Board also considers ways to help non-profits running second-hand stores

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Most Read