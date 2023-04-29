Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire, who pauses during the Ceremonial Fire honouring his mentor Jorge Lewis at the Tyee Spit in Campbell River April 29. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Mu’la Art Exhibit in Campbell River closes with Ceremonial Fire, Traditional Feast

Artist Shawn Decaire sent large drum “Goliath” back to the spirit world, in honour of mentor

The Campbell River Art Gallery has drawn the final curtain on its collaborative exhibit with the Art Hive Collective, entitled Mu’la, meaning Gratitude.

In what was an emotionally charged ceremony, Indigenous artist Shawn Decaire held a ceremonial fire on the edge of the Tyee Spit, in front of a captivated audience. It was in honour of his mentor, Jorge Lewis, as Decaire sent his large drum named “Goliath” into the fire pit. According to Indigenous traditions, the drum will descend to the heavens and join Lewis in the afterlife.

“It was hard. Goliath was a part of me,” said Decaire at the Art Gallery, caught up in emotion. “Just like Jorge was a part of me. It was hard to fight back the tears, to finish the chance and allow myself to feel the emotions. But in the end, Jorge took the drum very fast. It was meant to be.”

From there, the action shifted to the Art Gallery, where a blanketing ceremony was held. In Indigenous culture, blanketing honours celebrated people in front of guests. This ceremony honoured the staff at the Art Gallery, who have dedicated themselves tirelessly to not only assisting the homeless communities, but to honour the ways of the Indigenous Artists whose work has emblazoned the walls.

Executive Director Sarah Lopez Assu says that the end of the exhibit was one that was indeed fitting.

“When Shawn and I were speaking out today’s events, we felt it was important to blanket the staff here,” said Lopez Assu. “Some people treat their jobs as jobs, but the staff here who have been working with folks from the homeless community don’t just show up to work, but to give themselves and to look out for others. It was important to honour and uphold those women in front of the community.”

After that, A great feast was held at the Gallery with members of the public present. Decaire said the turnout to support him in what was indeed an emotional day for him was humbling.

“I was humbled to be one of Jorge’s students. I was humbled to call him my brother,” said Decaire. “To see the people who showed up today, that’s what he truly deserved. He deserved to be celebrated in a big way.”

For more information on the Campbell River Art Gallery, visit http://www.crartgallery.ca

