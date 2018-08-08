Mr. Tyee nets a Chalkfest win for Campbell River Museum – Team gives back with community donation

It didn’t take long for the Chalkfest group winners to decide how to spend their prize money.

When their image of Mr. Tyee netted them $500 at the CR Live Streets Chalk Art Festival Aug. 1, the Campbell River Museum staff decided to donate the money to the museum’s Artifact Reserve Fund, which helps purchase and care for artifacts like Mr. Tyee.

“We were thrilled to win the Chalkfest competition,” said Sandra Parrish, the museum’s executive director. “This money will allow the museum to collect and preserve more of Campbell River’s history.”

Mr. Tyee was created in the early 1970s to serve as a mascot for the Tyee Plaza Shopping Centre. A cartoon image of Mr. Tyee appeared in advertisements and flyers and there was a range of Mr. Tyee merchandise from postcards to the Mr. Tyee dollar coin. Over the years, Mr. Tyee became Campbell River’s unofficial mascot making appearances at sidewalk sales, community events and festivals and parades. Mr. Tyee was retired from service in the early 1990’s but continues to be fondly remembered by many residents. Mr. Tyee came to the Museum in 2008.

“The Museum at Campbell River does world-class work to showcase the story of our community and region, and this donation by the prize-winning staff is another demonstration of how they live their mandate to collect and preserve our story,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We applaud the community spirit of the staff team that made sure Mr. Tyee didn’t end up as one that got away.”

Find more information about CR Live Streets at campbellriver.ca/crlivestreets