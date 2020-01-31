Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society offering swan presentation at Merville centre

Have you ever wondered where those beautiful white trumpeter swans come from, where they go after their time in the Comox Valley and what their lives are like?

We are so lucky to host these rare, magnificent animals, and we are one of the very few areas in the world where they can be seen.

As a special Valentine’s present, ornithologist Art Martell will present a program about these birds at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Rescue Visitor Centre, Williams Beach Road in Merville on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Martell is the volunteer caretaker for the K’ómoks Important Bird Area. He is active in the Comox Valley Birders Group and British Columbia Field Ornithologists and was a regional co-ordinator for the British Columbia Breeding Bird Atlas.

Admission is by donation. Please reserve your seat by emailing info@marswildliferescue.com or phone 1-778-762-1265. The Visitor Centre will be open from 11 am until the talk begins, so bring the family and make a day of it!

