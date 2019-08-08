Meagan Dougan and her mother Roma Boutilier caught the first and second Tyees of the Club’s 96th annual tournament. Dougan’s 30-pound fish was rowed by her husband Mike Dougan (far right) and Boutilier’s 34-pounder was rowed by the Tyee Club’s Secretary, Floyd Ross. (far left). Photo submitted

Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season

Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1

There was some excitement around the Tyee Club last night as first two tyee salmon of the 2019 season were brought to shore.

Meagan Dougan and her mother Roma Boutilier were the first successful anglers to bring in a chinook over 30 pounds since the club’s season opened on July 15 at noon, but there were regulations in place that required any fish over 80 cm in length to be released until Aug. 1, meaning any that were caught over the first 17 days of the season needed to be released.

Dougan’s boat was rowed by her husband Mike, and Boutilier’s boat was rowed by the club’s secretary, Floyd Ross.

For more on the club, including a live webcam of the activity happening at any given time in the Tyee Pool, visit www.tyeeclub.org

Previous story
Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

Just Posted

Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries provides a glimpse into life aboard the Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

City of Campbell River blames sewage spill on aging pipe, ‘not construction practices’

Wacor says city shut down pumps during repair, causing sewage overflow at Simms Creek

Campbell Riverites hit the podium at Whistler triathlon

Piercy was second in age group, while Polehoykie was third

New scholarship to offer opportunites for local First Nations students pursuing trades

Dylan French Memorial Golf Tournament raised $28K for cause

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Elderly B.C. driver has ‘too many’ distracted driving tickets

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Stretch of Highway 19A closed for six weeks

Crews to replace culvert south of Fanny Bay, traffic to be detoured

Most Read