Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season

Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1

Meagan Dougan and her mother Roma Boutilier caught the first and second Tyees of the Club’s 96th annual tournament. Dougan’s 30-pound fish was rowed by her husband Mike Dougan (far right) and Boutilier’s 34-pounder was rowed by the Tyee Club’s Secretary, Floyd Ross. (far left). Photo submitted

There was some excitement around the Tyee Club last night as first two tyee salmon of the 2019 season were brought to shore.

Meagan Dougan and her mother Roma Boutilier were the first successful anglers to bring in a chinook over 30 pounds since the club’s season opened on July 15 at noon, but there were regulations in place that required any fish over 80 cm in length to be released until Aug. 1, meaning any that were caught over the first 17 days of the season needed to be released.

Dougan’s boat was rowed by her husband Mike, and Boutilier’s boat was rowed by the club’s secretary, Floyd Ross.

For more on the club, including a live webcam of the activity happening at any given time in the Tyee Pool, visit www.tyeeclub.org