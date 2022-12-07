Mosaic Forest Management’s Annual Holiday Season of Giving Campaign Supports Local Communities

Mosaic Forest Management’s annual Season of Giving campaign is an opportunity to give back to charitable organizations in British Columbia.
This year Mosaic is proud to announce it will donate $40,000 to local community and school food programs.
The $40,000 will be split between different 30 Island organizations, including the Cortes Island School, the Klahoose First Nation, the Knights of Columbus’ hamper program, the Quadra Island Foodbank, the Campbell River School District and the We Wai Kai Before and After School Program.
“The extra funding will help facilitate hiring a coordinator and cook for our hot lunch program and will help ensure students are receiving a warm meal at school weekly,” said Brent Wilken, principal at Cortes Island School.
This is the third year of the program, which is geared towards providing access to nutritious food for those in need.
“With the rising cost of living clearly impacting food prices, it’s clear that food banks are serving more people while seeing the purchasing power of their donation dollars diluted,” said Mosaic’s President and CEO, Rob Gough. “Our annual Season of Giving campaign provides support to organizations that are doing the important work of reaching those in need in the communities where we live, work and play.”
