Mosaic Forest Management’s Annual Holiday Season of Giving Campaign Supports Local Communities

$40,000 to be split between 30-plus agencies across Vancouver Island

Mosaic Forest Management’s annual Season of Giving campaign is an opportunity to give back to charitable organizations in British Columbia.

This year Mosaic is proud to announce it will donate $40,000 to local community and school food programs.

The $40,000 will be split between different 30 Island organizations, including the Cortes Island School, the Klahoose First Nation, the Knights of Columbus’ hamper program, the Quadra Island Foodbank, the Campbell River School District and the We Wai Kai Before and After School Program.

“The extra funding will help facilitate hiring a coordinator and cook for our hot lunch program and will help ensure students are receiving a warm meal at school weekly,” said Brent Wilken, principal at Cortes Island School.

This is the third year of the program, which is geared towards providing access to nutritious food for those in need.

“With the rising cost of living clearly impacting food prices, it’s clear that food banks are serving more people while seeing the purchasing power of their donation dollars diluted,” said Mosaic’s President and CEO, Rob Gough. “Our annual Season of Giving campaign provides support to organizations that are doing the important work of reaching those in need in the communities where we live, work and play.”

The 30-plus organizations receiving funding are:

• ADSS Breakfast Club through Alberni District Secondary School

• Bamfield Community School

• Cheslakees Elementary School

• Comox Valley Food Bank

• Cortes Island School

• Cowichan Lake Community Services

• Cowichan Valley Basket Society

• Cowichan Valley School District 79 through Nourish Cowichan Society

• Ditidaht Community School

• Food Bank on the Edge

• Haahuupayak Elementary School

• Island Wellness Society Food Bank

• K’ak’ot’lats’i School

• Klahoose First Nation

• Knights of Columbus Community Christmas Hamper Fund

• Kwanwatsi Child Care Centre

• Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre

• Lake Cowichan School

• North Island Secondary School

• Palsson School

• The Salvation Army – Alberni Valley Corps | Giving Hope Today

• Port Alberni Shelter Society

• Port Hardy Secondary School

• Powell River Food Bank

• Quadra Food Bank through Quadra Island Recreation Society

• Quw’utsun Smuneem Elementary School

• Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh

• School District 72

• Sooke Food Bank Society

• Sooke Meals on Wheels

• Sunset Elementary School

• T’Sou-ke First Nation hamper program

• Ucluelet Elementary

• Wagalus School

• We Wai Kai Before and After School Program

