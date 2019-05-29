Sunrise over Quadra Island viewed from downtown Campbell River on May 29, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

More warm, dry conditions in store for Campbell River

High of 22 C expected today

Warm, dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast today is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high of 22 C.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected, with a low of 11 C.

Sunny conditions are expected throughout the week, with temperatures in the 20s. A high of 25 C with a humidex of 27 C is expected tomorrow.

By 7 a.m. this morning, it was 7 C at the Campbell River airport.

Meanwhile, DriveBC was reporting no disruptions on area roadways, apart from single-lane alternating traffic due to some ongoing construction on Jubilee Parkway.

