More warm, dry conditions in store for Campbell River

Warm, dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.
The forecast today is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high of 22 C.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected, with a low of 11 C.
Sunny conditions are expected throughout the week, with temperatures in the 20s. A high of 25 C with a humidex of 27 C is expected tomorrow.
By 7 a.m. this morning, it was 7 C at the Campbell River airport.
Meanwhile, DriveBC was reporting no disruptions on area roadways, apart from single-lane alternating traffic due to some ongoing construction on Jubilee Parkway.
