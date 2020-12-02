More Campbell River Christmas Hamper donations come in as application deadline looms

Hamper Fund volunteer Dennis Classen accepts a cheque for $3,000 from Greg Manzulenko of Capitol Power Corporation in support of the 2020 Hamper Fund effort. The Hamper Fund office is in the Tyee Plaza at 1135 Shoppers Row. The office hours are Monday to Saturday, 10am until 5pm. It is in this location where hamper application forms may be picked up and returned when completed before Dec. 5. The office is also where one can make a donation of money, new gifts and non-perishable food items to help with the 2020 effort. Hamper Delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19 from the former Target building in the Discovery Harbour Mall. Photo submitted As he has done for many years, Lyle Wolfe (left), owner of the Great Canadian Oil Change, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Ann Gearey, hamper volunteer, in support of the Christmas Hamper Fund. He also issues the challenge to any other Campbell River business to “meet it or beat it.” Photo contributed Kelsey Tabish (grey jacket) presents a cheque for $1,000 in aid of the 2020 Christmas Hamper Fund to hamper volunteer Kevin Gearey on behalf of the North Island Snowmobile Association as other members look on. The snowmobile, with Oakley Potoski on board, is a 1977 John Deere “Spitfire.” He would dearly like to see some snow on the hills. Photo contributed

Three more donations came into the Hamper Fund office recently but more is needed.

Plus the deadline for picking up an application to receive a hamper is fast approaching.

The Hamper Fund office is in the Tyee Plaza at 1135 Shoppers Row. The office hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is in this location where hamper application forms may be picked up and returned when completed before Dec. 5. The office is also where one can make a donation of money, new gifts and non-perishable food items to help with the 2020 effort.

Hamper Delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 19 from the former Target building in the Discovery Harbour Mall.

