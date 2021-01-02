The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

One of the more unusual trends in an unusual year was the appearance of monoliths in late 2020.

It started with the report of one that showed up, or was at least only first seen, in a remote Utah canyon. In its wake came appearances of monoliths all over the world, along with a flurry of memes referencing everything from 2001: A Space Odyssey to the Who’s Next album cover.

Now, Courtenay is home to a monolith, at least for a little while, as one turned up in the yard of Willemar Avenue and 13th Street at what is often known as the ‘Halloween House.”

“It’s quite a well-known house,” says Karen Day, who lives there.

Earlier in 2020, Day held a Ministry of Silly Walks at her place to brighten up their neighbourhood, with some people even driving by to take pictures.

As to the latest addition, a couple of people, she says, have asked her who put the monolith in the yard.

“I personally didn’t put it there,” she says.

Day is a local artist and says she is known as the ‘Pink Witch’ or the ‘Willemar Witch.’

“I don’t have any problem with those terms,” she says. “I like my street cred.”

She is glad the object is bringing some colour and whimsy to people’s lives, especially during the gloomy winter and through what has been such a challenging year for so many people, and she hopes it will help a few look at the world in a different light.

“What does it mean? I believe it means we are all one here and let’s be kind,” she says. “There’s so much doom and gloom…. I just think it adds a lot of hope to people and puts a smile on their face.”

The local monolith made a brief appearance in Wikipedia under an entry for List of 2020 Monoliths, and she hopes it will make a return appearance. The page outlines the case of the one found in the Utah canyon, then lists off others that have shown up mysteriously in locations from Morocco to India to Paraguay. Monoliths have appeared in recent weeks in locations across Canada, from Vancouver to Dartmouth. N.S. The object in her yard has also been posted on other world monolith group pages.

When asked what she thinks the monolith is really all about, Day has her meaning but adds she is not sure. “Who knows what it means? Everyone’s going to interpret what they want out of it.”


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

artist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COPING WITH COVID: School staff take up the challenge of delivering education safely during the pandemic

Just Posted

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire crews faced interesting and busy year in 2020

Apartment fire, Walmart arson notable incidents of the year

The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
COPING WITH COVID: City employees adapt on the fly to COVID-19

SPECIAL REPORT: City services interact with the community on a personal level

Grade 12 Carihi student Seth Bisson sanitizes his hands before entering the school hallway. Photo contributed
COPING WITH COVID: School staff take up the challenge of delivering education safely during the pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: Education staff have to interact with hundreds of children

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

The monolith showed up in the Courtenay yard just before Christmas. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Monolith appears in Vancouver Island yard

Item in Courtenay showed up on Wikipedia list for a little while

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

Snuneymuxw First Nation now has a shelter-in-place order after a cluster of five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the community. (News Bulletin photo)
First Nation in Nanaimo orders shelter-in-place due to cluster of COVID-19 cases

Letter from Snuneymuxw chief advises of five positive cases, with other individuals symptomatic

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Most Read