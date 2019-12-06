Miss Sophie’s ‘self paw-traits’ to benefit Campbell River animal rescue group

Miss Sophie’s 2020 Calendar is appropriately titled ‘Self Paw-Traits’…a collection of self portraits and whimsical quotes sure to please all that turn it’s pages each month!

Miss Sophie Cat, a local feline philanthropist, is at it again, raising funds for her fellow pawed friends.

Well-known for her passion for purring and posing in her signature pink pearls, the gray tabby rescue kitty has produced her fourth calendar with all proceeds going to CRPAWS (Campbell River Partners for Animal Welfare).

CRPAWS is a group of dedicated volunteers that rescues, promotes the wellbeing and safety of animals through education, recovery of lost pets and maintenance of community/feral cats including TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) as well as barn cat placement. They spend countless hours fostering and socializing semi social/feral kittens and cats in hope of a domesticated lifestyle.

Miss Sophie’s 2020 Calendar is appropriately titled ‘Self Paw-Traits’…a collection of self portraits and whimsical quotes sure to please all that turn it’s pages each month.

With copies reaching across Canada as well as south of the border…Virginia, California, Washington, Mexico and even Cuba, Sophie and her ‘hooman’ adopter/photojournalist Linda Wilton, hope to raise the bar and beat their donation record of $3,565 for 2019!

This fourth edition of the Miss Sophie Cat Calendar is lovingly dedicated to the late John Novak, Linda’s dear Dad who passed away February of 2019 and was one of Sophie Cat’s biggest supporters, donating and sharing calendars with his care workers and friends.

For a donation of $25, you can get your ‘paws’ on a copy and help the rescue kitties of Campbell River.

The calendar is available at the CRPAWS table Dec. 7, at Robron School Winter Fair, Dec. 8, 15, and 22 at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

It is also available anytime at Dogwood Petmart, Woofy’s Pet Foods, True Blue Aquatics & Pet Supplies, Campbell River Veterinary Hospital, The Bower Store and Studio, Coastland Veterinary Hospital, River City Therapeutic Centre, through the Miss Sophie Cat Facebook page or by emailing misssophiecat93@gmail.com (Shipping available for those not in the Campbell River area for a small postage fee.)

RH Printing & Graphic Design and Candice Mcgregor Instagram@candodesigner helped make this fundraiser possible.