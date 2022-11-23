The crowd mingles amongst the holiday goodies at Merville Hall. Photo courtesy Merville Hall

Merville Hall Christmas Craft fair returns this weekend

Doors open Saturday at 9 a.m.

The holiday spirit is in full swing this weekend at the Merville Hall.

Saturday, Nov. 26 will be the annual Marvellous Merville Hall Christmas Craft Fair. The fair will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be plenty of vendors at the fair, both upstairs and downstairs in the hall. Overflow tables are also planned in the blue church on the property, so be sure to check out both sites!

“Both buildings will be chock full of delightful crafts for your shopping pleasure so be sure to get there early to get the best choice of Christmas bon bons,” says a release from Merville Hall. “The hall and church will be warm, well lit, and inviting. The kitchen will be open and everyone will be jolly. Who could ask for more?”

Coffee, tea, juice, water and food will be available at the canteen. Also in the area will be the Dove Creek Christmas Craft Fair at the Dove Creek Hall.

Community

