Mental health focus at Berwick by the Sea independent living community

By Dianne Robb,

Community Relations Manager at Berwick by the Sea

With everything going on in the world, the toll on our mental health has been significant. Whether you’re self-isolating, still going to your workplace or working from home, chances are you’ve modified your day to day lifestyle significantly. Also to consider is the underlying fear and uncertainty of what’s to come during the pandemic.

Whatever your situation, it’s important to think about and nurture your mental health.

At Berwick by the Sea in Campbell River, January has been Mental Health month.

We had several fun initiatives, such as Mental Health Bingo, where every square on the bingo card had something that we could do to help improve our mental health. The Bingo was held for residents, staff and the public, with one prize in each category.

Berwick also had a Mental Health Colouring Contest, giving residents a chance to enjoy some quiet time, colouring the sheet that is titled, “Today I Choose Joy.”

Weekly 50/50 fundraisers for Mental Health awareness, with proceeds going to the BC Mental Health Association.

Berwick hosted several online talks and workshops for staff and residents, including:

Meditative Breathing and Stretch Exercise is held for residents every Tuesday in the Tyee Lounge at Berwick by the Sea.

The Self Compassion Strategy, a mental health workshop with Gillian Goerzen. Gillian spoke about the strategy of self-compassion and how you can harness the heckler, turn down the volume on the inner bully and get back to feeling like a healthy, vibrant, awesome human.

Gratitude, Grit and Granola, a mental health talk with Carolyn Crow. During this hour long talk, Carolyn talked about living mindfully and how to improve your health and happiness through learning to pause, be present and accept what each moment brings.

A Healthy Life(style) Fit for You, a one hour session with Gillian Goerzen, who spoke about why it does matter, for the body (and mind). We explored a different perspective of health that helped empower us to find our movement groove. We talked about redefining what health and fitness “look like” and learned how we can develop a lasting practice of health that brings JOY.

We hope you’re finding the time to nurture your own mental health, in ways that make sense to you.

For more information about life at Berwick by the Sea’s Independent Living Community, please contact Dianne Robb, Community Relations Manager, at 250-914-8055.

Take care and stay safe.

