MARS Wildlife Visitor Centre in Merville reopening for tours

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Visitor Centre will institute the Stage 3 restart of tours later this week.

“Each weekend for the next few months, we will be providing safe, family-friendly tours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning Friday, July 3,” said MARS vice-president, Pearl McKenzie, in a press release.

The outdoor tours will be scheduled each half-hour from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for groups no larger than eight people per tour. Admission for the groups is by donation to MARS,

Due to COVID –19 restrictions, the Visitor Building display area remains closed for the near future, but the gift shop will be open.

“To prevent crowding, long lineups, and to maintain social distancing; we are asking our guests to pre-book through our website using EventBrite,” said McKenzie.

Hand sanitizer will be provided outside the building for all to use before entering the gift shop, and visitors are asked to stay a “wingspan” apart from non-family members to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Our volunteers wish to offer you a safe family experience; please follow their instructions while on the MARS site,” said McKenzie. “We have been very busy through the COVID-19 closures and MARS has much to show you that is new this summer. Please pre-book your tour by going to our website at marswildliferescue.com and help MARS help wildlife, one patient at a time.”

With over 500 patients this year so far, the MARS board of directors is very grateful to the society’s supporters, whose donations assist in the costs and efforts to save wildlife patients.

animal welfare

