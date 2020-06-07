Caregivers tend to a pair of baby raccoons at the MARS Wildlife Hospital in Merville, B.C. on June 7, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in need of donations

Nonprofit asking for more gloves to care for influx of baby animals

MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre is in the middle of its busy – ahem, baby – season.

The nonprofit in Merville currently has a large population of baby animals they’re caring for, all with unique needs.

What remains constant is the need for proper personal protective equipment for caregivers, including gloves, which they’re running short on.

RELATED: MARS receives the gift of an X-ray machine

Among its current residents are a gaze of baby raccoons, a fawn, songbirds and various species of owls. The animals are transported to MARS when they are sick or injured. Some require more care than others, but a few of the birds require feeding frequently.

RELATED: Bald eagle with lead poisoning is MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre’s first patient of 2020

To keep the animals and humans safe from whatever they may be carrying, caregivers will changes their gloves every time they go to feed someone new.

The nonprofit put a call out on their social media on June 6 for donations of nitrile disposable gloves. But they’re also in need of financial donations. With the visitor’s centre currently shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MARS isn’t receiving the revenue it would normally generate, nor are as many community fundraising events taking place. MARS is asking anyone who can help to leave physical donations outside the wildlife hospital, which is located at 1331 Williams Beach Road or to donate online: marswildliferescue.com/ways-to-give/.

A thirsty baby racoon drinks from a baby at the MARS Wildlife Hospital in Merville, B.C. on June 7, 2020. The young animal is being cared for by the nonprofit. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

