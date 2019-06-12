Children check out the stories of MARS patients, part of the exhibits in the new Visitor Centre,

MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) is saving Earth one animal at a time.

Help us celebrate the opening of our new Visitor Centre.

The brand-new MARS Wildlife Rescue Society Visitor Centre opens the weekend of June 15-16. Come see our displays, play with our interactive exhibits, and meet our Ambassador Birds. A special children’s area invites exploration of our animal-rescue themes. Find a treasure in our animal-themed gift shop. An outdoor area with ponds, wildlife viewing, botanical trails and picnic spots is under development, and will open as funding and volunteer time permit.

ALSO: MARS Wildlife Festival draws crowds

The new MARS Centre is located just off Highway 19A at 1331 Williams Beach Rd. in Merville, and will be open to visitors Thursdays through Sundays, as well as statutory holidays, from 10-4 throughout the summer and fall.

MARS is non-profit and volunteer-run. Our hospital rescues and rehabilitates wildlife year-round, caring for 700-800 injured, orphaned, sick or starving birds, fawns, raccoons, otters and many other animals each year.

For more information go to marswildliferescue.com, or phone 778-428-2000.

A walk along the Campbell River’s Raven Channel
Humidex expected to reach 36 C today in Campbell River

Humidex expected to reach 36 C today in Campbell River

Warm, sunny conditions to continue this week

