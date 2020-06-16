MARS seeking volunteers to help sew face masks for fundraising initiative

A MARS staff member shows off one of the face masks the organization is selling as a fundraiser. Photo supplied.

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society has a new fundraiser in place, but it needs the help of some crafty volunteers to get it off the ground.

A couple of years ago, the local non-profit association found great success with a Wildlife Tote Bag Project.

Based on the success of that fundraising program, volunteers have put together another timely project: face masks.

“After considerable searching for a design that encompassed their specifics, [we] were able to secure permission from Iris Luckhaus, a designer and illustrator from Berlin, to use her original and well-designed pattern, which ensures a good and comfortable fit while covering the areas of importance,” said MARS spokesperson Dianne Pollock.

But now MARS needs a few more volunteer sewers to create the thematic masks.

“[We] are appealing to those in the community who have some sewing skills who would be willing to help with this worthwhile fundraiser,” said Pollock. “The pattern and all materials featuring wildlife will be supplied.”

MARS is in desperate need of some funds, as one of its most consistent cash flows has been suspended, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are all affected by the spread of COVID-19, and MARS Wildlife Rescue, operating as a non-profit wildlife rescue dependent on donations, is no exception,” said Pollock. “Their Visitor Centre has been closed for over three months, curtailing visitor donations and severely hampering their ability to function.

While the MARS hospital remains open and continues to receive wildlife in distress, volunteers are also in the midst of the annual influx of orphaned and/or injured babies, which requires a 24-hour, seven days a week commitment, including special food, work, and ongoing expenditures. In caring for orphaned wildlife, it very often means medicine and medical procedures.

“It’s heartbreaking to encounter orphans, but tragic when they are also sick or injured,” said Pollock.

To volunteer as a sewer for the mask project, contact MARS through Dianne Pollock, marsmasks1@gmail.com or 250-871-7339 for more information.

