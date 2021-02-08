Brant geese in flight along the coastline. Photo submitted.

MARS moment: Keep dogs off the beaches in the springtime

Submitted by Jane Sproull Thomson

Special to Black Press

Spring – the best of times and the worst of times for our wildlife!

As for people who love the advent of spring, birds also relish the coming months. Like people, they are driven by the need for food and sex. A flush of new growth enlivens both land and sea and most birds time their reproduction to take advantage of rich food opportunities.

Along with the fresh vegetation, herring come close to our beaches to spawn in early spring and draw hundreds of thousands of birds here to fill their fuel requirements for migration onward to northern breeding areas. Resident birds also depend on the riches of this time of year.

Why is this then also the worst of times for birds on our shores? In one word: dogs.

A dog simply running along the beach is enough to scare some birds off their feeding even if it is not deliberately chasing them, because foxes and wolves are natural enemies and they are adapted to escape when they see a similar animal.

Brant geese stop along the beaches south of the Comox Valley to replenish their fat reserves for the final leg of their migration to the Arctic. Photo submitted

The beautiful Brant geese

Brant geese are beautiful, blue-listed (of special concern) birds that stop along the beaches south of the Comox Valley for only a week or two after their non-stop flight from Mexico. Here they replenish their fat reserves for the final leg of their migration to the Arctic, where they will make down-lined nests and raise their young. While here they need to eat constantly and if frightened, they cannot. They then may not be able to migrate and some will starve to death.

Please keep your dogs off the beaches from March until mid-July and give the birds and other wildlife a chance. There are a few beaches in our area that permit dogs at other times, but even on those, please always keep the dog under control. Never let your dog chase birds; they are on the beach to get the food they need to live!

To feed their young, bald eagle and great blue heron parents rely heavily on plainfin midshipman fish that are available only during extreme low tides in May and June. The limited foraging is available for only short periods so harassment from dogs and people can mean starvation for these chicks. Try to give the busy parents the space they need.

Hold off on hedge trimming

Ah, spring! We are anxious to get out in the garden, but as our hummingbirds are now nesting, and many other backyard birds soon will do the same, remember that this is not the time to undertake hedge-trimming! Many of our feathered friends like to use your dense vegetation to hide their eggs and young. As well, look out for nests when pruning trees. According to the Migratory Bird Conventions Act it is illegal to damage or disturb an active nest.

As always, if you find a fallen nest or bird in distress, call MARS Wildlife Rescue at 250-337-2021. To learn more and enjoy some videos and photos of patients and ambassadors, visit us on Facebook or at marswildliferescue.com

Jane Sproull Thomson is a volunteer at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS)

Animal Shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free wildfire training at NIC’s Campbell River campus starting in March

Just Posted

Oyster River Volunteer Firefighters battle Saturday night cabin fire. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP
Neighbours pull man from burning residence

Cabin south of Campbell River gutted by blaze; victim treated for burns, smoke inhalation

NIC Wildfire students learn about water delivery, pump operation and parts of a wildfire fighting kit in Campbell River in 2019. Photo courtesy NIC
Free wildfire training at NIC’s Campbell River campus starting in March

‘This is one of the easiest ways to get industry certifications and qualifications you need…’

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet last year. Photo courtesy BC Ferries
Campbell River city council backs BC Ferries move away from fossil fuels

‘I would like to see … BC Ferries move towards a far more sustainable form of transit’

Brant geese in flight along the coastline. Photo submitted.
MARS moment: Keep dogs off the beaches in the springtime

Submitted by Jane Sproull Thomson Special to Black Press Spring – the… Continue reading

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers

Councillor points out that many families who work odd hours have young children who need care

Jason Hewlett and Peter Renn are founding members of the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and experienced paranormal investigators. (Contributed)
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior

Kamloops-based paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett shares stories from the field

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Most Read