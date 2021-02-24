MARS Moment: Herring spawn to produce increased marine life activity near shoreline

Seagulls and other marine birds packed the shoreline at Kye Bay in March (2020), as the herring roe provided a feast for the feathered community. Photo by Terry FarrellSeagulls and other marine birds packed the shoreline at Kye Bay in March (2020), as the herring roe provided a feast for the feathered community. Photo by Terry Farrell
Hal Schulz would come to the Record office every year with photos of the herring spawn, taken from his plane. Hal Passed away in December 2019.Hal Schulz would come to the Record office every year with photos of the herring spawn, taken from his plane. Hal Passed away in December 2019.
An aerial photo of the herring spawn off Hornby Island. Photo courtesy Mountainaire Avian Rescue SocietyAn aerial photo of the herring spawn off Hornby Island. Photo courtesy Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society
Sea lions will be in abundance as they feast on the herring. Photo courtesy Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society.Sea lions will be in abundance as they feast on the herring. Photo courtesy Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society.

Jane Thomson

Special to Black Press

Wild times are coming to a local beach!

This month one of nature’s most exciting spectacles is coming to the Comox Valley: late February and March is time for the herring spawn, an event that draws congregations of salmon, sea lions, killer whales, eagles and other wildlife to the Valley’s protected inlets.

A single female herring will lay an average of 20,000 eggs, which become sticky on contact with seawater and attach to anything nearby, while local waters turn a milky blue from the milt released by millions of male herring. Great views of the feverish activity can be had along the beaches between Union Bay and Fanny Bay or Denman and Hornby Islands.

The frenetic herring have also been scooped up by humans for thousands of years and this remains one of our most lucrative fisheries, but there is now great concern that it may not be sustainable. (See bit.ly/3qXJ6Uc) To watch the fishing fleet in action, head to the French Creek Marina in Parksville.

Stay away from your hedges

Resident Anna’s Hummingbirds and other feathered friends are nesting now so please don’t trim those hedges! — and those pesky but adorable baby raccoons may soon be discovered in your shed, under your deck or trailer or in your attic unless you take precautions. On that note, if you DO discover unwanted raccoons, please call MARS for advice on safely moving them – we don’t want to orphan any of our wildlife! For advice or lots of great photos, videos, news on recent rescues, visit our Facebook page or website: Marswildliferescue.com.

Jane Thomson is a volunteer for the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Comox ValleyWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stigma can be the hardest hurdle to get over for people recovering from addiction

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

The SRD is looking for volunteers for three Public Safety Lifeline Teams in the area. File photo
SRD looking for Public Safety Lifeline Volunteers

Emergency Support Services, Radio Communications and Animal Response volunteers all sought

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

BC Hydro is replacing streetlights across the province, with Strathcona Regional District communities this week. (Submitted photo)
Streetlights to be replaced in SRD commuities

LEDs chosen for energy efficiency and to reduce glare

Economist Doug Blair who prepared the report for RIAS Inc., said that he found significant concern with the lack of consultation by Minister Bernadette Jordan, leading her to make a rushed decision without understanding the implications and seemingly no plan to manage impacts. (Supplied photo)
B.C. salmon farmers ask feds to reconsider decision based on new economic analysis

The independent report by RIAS Inc. estimates an annual loss of $390 million dollar cost to B.C.’s economy

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into B.C. bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

COVID cases in the Bella Coola Valley have dropped to just four active cases (file photo)
Expanding social circles fuelling North Island COVID-19 spike

Comox Valley COVID spike the result of ‘a series of multiple social gatherings’

Average response times for critical “purple” and “red” calls were between nine and 10 minutes Feb. 19 in Metro Vancouver, with only less critical “yellow” calls receiving an average response time of 45 minutes. The longer than usual delay was due to a combination of factors, BC Emergency Health Services said. (APBC image)
After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

B.C. Ambulance Service says high-priority calls were still 10 minutes or less

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Contributed to Kamloops This Week)
B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson was told the lace on the garment made it look like a slip dress

Seagulls and other marine birds packed the shoreline at Kye Bay in March (2020), as the herring roe provided a feast for the feathered community. Photo by Terry Farrell
MARS Moment: Herring spawn to produce increased marine life activity near shoreline

Jane Thomson Special to Black Press Wild times are coming to a… Continue reading

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Jessica McCallum-Miller receives her signed oath of office from city chief administrative officer Heather Avison on Nov. 5, 2018 after being elected to Terrace City Council. McCallum-Miller resigned on Feb. 22, 2021, saying she felt unsupported and unheard by council. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Terrace’s 1st Indigenous councillor resigns citing ‘systemic and internalized racism,’ sexism

McCallum-Miller said in a Facebook post she felt unheard and unsupported by council

Most Read