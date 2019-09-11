MARS invites public to see results of its support

Brenna Lerch (left) and Jo Stiles inspect a gland on a female immature bald eagle at the Mountainaire Avian rescue Society’s facility in Merville. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Since moving to their new property in Merville two years ago, MARS Wildlife Rescue has constructed a new wildlife hospital, recovery cages and a visitor centre.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 this new facility will be open to the public.

“We hope our friends, neighbors and supporters on the North Island will come to see what our community has helped us to accomplish,” says Warren Warttig, MARS vice president. “The past few years have been hectic as we developed new homes for our rehabilitation and education programs while dealing with a large caseload of patients. Please help us celebrate the new MARS.”

The open house runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be hospital and visitor centre tours, opportunities to meet the ambassador birds and musical entertainment by Steve and Vivian Ruskin. As many of these activities will be outside, be sure to dress for weather conditions.

MARS Wildlife Rescue is now located at 1331 Williams Beach Road, just north of the Merville General Store.

For more information, see marswildliferescue.com

MARS, a not-for-profit licensed and regulated facility, provides rescue, rehabilitation, recovery and release for injured and orphaned wildlife in central and northern Vancouver Island.

RELATED: Injured owl begins recovery at MARS

RELATED: MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter