Marine tour operator and museum team up for historic boat tours

Geoff Duntan (right), captain of Discovery Marine Safaris’ MV Tenacious III, addresses the passengers of the June 6 Sonora Island historic tour while naturalist Kaitlin Paquette (centre) and the Museum at Campbell River’s historian/tour guide Erika Anderson listen on. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Entering Seymour Narrows on a flood tide you can see the power of the tidal currents squeezing between Vancouver Island and Quadra Island (land visible at top of the frame) in the form of upwelling, whirlpools and back eddies. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The islands and channels of the Discovery Islands/Vancouver Island area are surrounded by peaks and mountains. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Naturalist Kaitlin Paquette gives top-side passengers a lowdown on the natural history of the area during the tour. A whale specialist, Paquette can identify individual orca and humpback whales of the region. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror In Mermaid Bay, mariners post signs of their vessels’ names up on the trees as a tradition that arose out of having to spend time in the bay awaiting for slack tides. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Sea lions frequent the point of land on Jimmy Judd Island between Sonora Island and Stuart Island. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Eagles congregate in the trees above a point of land on Jimmy Judd Island waiting for the strong tidal current to dislodge hake from the bottom of the channel in front. This causes the fish to rise to the surface as their fish bladders inflate from the decreased water pressure and creating a feeding bonanza for the eagles. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Tour participants excitedly watch as the boat passes two orca. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror A female orca and her son cruise through Seymour Narrows north of Campbell River on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

With June closing a lot warmer than when it started, Campbell River residents might want to consider getting out on the water and explore the spectacular waters of the Discovery Islands.

And one of the best ways of getting out there is with the Museum at Campbell River and Discovery Marine Safaris.

Discovery Marine Safaris has partnered with the Museum at Campbell River for 14 years bringing the history of the Campbell River area and Discovery Islands to life with their “History on the water” boat tours. The 2021 tour schedule is in place. The first tour started on June 6 and will run every Sunday with the last tour on August 29. Contact the Museum at Campbell River directly at 250-287-3103 for more information or visit their website.

Campbell River is a popular destination for tourism offering a variety of exciting outdoor activities such as whale watching tours and grizzly viewing. The abundance of marine and other wildlife nearby makes it very attractive not just for international but also for local wildlife enthusiasts.

Discovery Marine Safaris was founded in 2006 choosing Campbell River as the permanent location for their fun, educational, ethical, safe, professional whale watching safaris and grizzly viewing expeditions – which they’ve done in partnership with Homalco Wildlife Tours since 2007 on their grizzly bear tours. Those grizzly bear tours have helped put the “Bears of Bute” on the global map.

Discovery Marine Safaris launched their boat at the beginning of June after an 18-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They realized they needed to get back up and running even though they still won’t have the international traveller due to restrictions on entry into Canada. As a result, they’re focusing on the “local” or provincial traveller.

Without the volume of international visitors for a second season, accounting for about 75 per cent of their business, Discovery Marine Safaris recognizes that sharing limited numbers of guests amongst more than seven Campbell River tour operators will be another tough challenge as it leaves every operator in town with a very small piece of the market pie.

“We had to come up with something that is a bit different, helps other businesses as well and most of all, is valuable and fun for our locals to recover from this straining pandemic. It wouldn’t be the first time that changes forced upon us, lead to something really good,” says founding owner Heike Garton. “And finally, we get to operate out of our new location in the Georgia Quay building which is an ideal location for our visitors with a variety of restaurants and shops nearby. AND we can finally be a part of Campbell River’s envied Campbell River collections app which was launched last year even though tourism wasn’t really happening.”

This app helps visitors to find their way around and make their experience fun and rewarding.

“In order to get the business ready for reopening, launch our boat and getting it ready for the mandatory Transport Canada inspection all contributes to the community as we have been spending money for supplies, parts and services again. Let’s hope that our new and existing products will attract islanders to come for a visit and enjoy all that Campbell River has to offer,” adds co-owner Captain Wayne Garton.

While developing some new products for June the Discovery Marine Safaris’ team was mindful of the importance of having something for everyone: yoga enthusiasts (“Samadhi on the sea”), families (Scavenger hunt), couples (for an overnight package incl. dinner, bed, breakfast and a marine wildlife tour) and as soon as we get to reunite with family/staff or friends a customized charter for groups larger than 12 people or even small weddings.

The History on the water boat tours kicked off with a tour of Sonora Island hosted by Museum at Campbell River Promotions and Membership Coordinator, Erika Anderson. Anderson shared her extensive knowledge of the history of the Islands and waterways in Campbell River’s backyard – or more accurately, it’s front yard.

Each historic boat tour is hosted by a museum tour guide providing insight into the region’s colourful history. Some include lunch or dinner stops.

Visit Discovery Marine Safaris’ website for more information: https://www.adventurewhalewatching.com/

