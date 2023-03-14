On hand for the symbolic presenting of the March for Children cheque to the Hospital Foundation are (from left) Craig Gillis, Keltie McKale (CRHF), Robin Havelaar, Colleen McClure, Graham Stewart, Ron Fisher, Tom Robinson, Stacey Marsh (CRHF), Susie Moscovich. Photo contributed

March for Children raises a whopping $14,350!

Annual Rotary fundraiser to be used in acquiring fetal monitor for Campbell River Hospital

The Rotary Clubs of Campbell River recently presented $14,350 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

These funds are the proceeds from the March for Children in February. This will support the purchase of an Avalon Fetal Monitor for the Maternity Department at the Campbell River Hospital.

This monitor allows mothers-to-be to increase ambulation which may significantly shorten labour, reduce the need for pain relief and labour induction drugs and lower the risk for assisted deliveries. The Avalon Fetal Monitor provides peace of mind by continuously monitoring maternal and fetal heart rates. The cabelless transducers can be easily clipped, secured and repositioned for freedom of movement. It also ensures that if an emergency situation calls for the patient to be moved to the operating room, the monitor will stay on and support the operating room staff in ensuring constant monitoring until the babies are ready to be delivered.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support that we receive from our Campbell River Rotary Clubs,” states Stacey Marsh, Executive Director. “Rotary invited Hospital Foundation Board Members and Staff to participate in the 2022 March for Children and we had a great time. Thank you to our Rotary Clubs and to Campbell River for continuing to support March for Children.”

The March for Children is a project shared between the Rotary Club of Campbell River and the Rotary Club of Campbell River Daybreak and has generated more than $447,570 since it began in the 1950’s.

The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Throughout their history, Campbell River Rotarians have continuously adopted the theme that Rotarians are committed to “putting something back into the community.” This has resulted in millions of dollars and tens of thousands of volunteer hours into projects for the citizens of Campbell River.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team – and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare – right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

Campbell River

