Rotarian Todd Peachy collects donations with Stacey Marsh and others from the Campbell River Hospital Foundation. Photo submitted

March for children hits Campbell River’s streets Dec. 19

Get your coins ready! The Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children takes to the streets this Saturday, Dec. 19.

Volunteers will be strategically positioned at intersections around the city collecting donations that go towards purchasing equipment for the maternity department at the Campbell River Hospital. Last year, over $18,000 was raised through the March for Children. This year, the hospital will use the funds to support the purchase of a portable ultrasound machine for the maternity department.

When the March began in Campbell River in 1954, all of the funds went to the B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. In 1994, local Rotarians decided the money should stay in the community and since then, the March for Children has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and purchased over 30 pieces of equipment for the hospital.

Anyone who would like to donate this year can give their donation to one of several volunteers who will be stationed at Alder at 2nd, Dogwood at 13th, St. Ann’s at Shopper’s Row, and at the Ken Forde Boat Ramp in Willow Point from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all locations. Volunteers will be properly masked and will maintain social distancing.

For those without cash, there will be a debit tap machine at the Ken Forde boat ramp. Donations can also be made through the Hospital Foundation’s website at crhospitalfoundation.ca under the information posted for this year’s March for Children event.

