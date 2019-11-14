High water on Amour Creek in November. Don Daniels photo

Making adjustments for November fishing

By Don Daniels

As we head into the third weekend of November, the fishing activity has slowed down but there are a few brave anglers that get out and enjoy a few hours of fishing.

Weather conditions can vary from day to day but anytime you can get out it’s a bonus. Temperatures during daylight have hung around plus 9 or 10 and there is mist, rain and fog but you can wait and fish around the weather conditions.

My hunter buds are hunting for deer around the alpine areas and no snow has been reported in the upper elevation areas but you know the snow is not far away.

I recently met a few hunters from Victoria that were checking out roads just north of Sayward. They made their way to one of the lakes in the area and they asked me about fishing in the area. You can fish any lake but creeks are closed to anglers. Grab a copy of the freshwater fishing regulations or go online and see what is open for anglers.

Many larger lakes have a creek running into it or many lakes are joined together by water which can be a good fishing zone. Trollers are using gang trolls, wedding bands and Cowichan spoons. The ever popular Ford fender can be used in deeper water. Now is the time to start fishing larger lakes like Comox, Buttle and Wolf lakes. When you see trout on the surface, the fly rod can be used using floating line and attach a silver Tomic plug and start fishing.

Salmon fishing is slow in most areas but those venturing out are getting undersize winter springs but adjusting your tackle and fishing deep can get you a keeper. Bait used is anchovies and herring. Spoons that are working are Coyote, coho killer and skinny G. Those who fish with hootchies are using the tiger prawn and army truck or Lady Gaga.

I recently had a talk with Mike Hatfield who showed me his fly pouch and I was amazed by his selection he had tied for coho and trout. I am hearing that a 20 20 club is going to start in Campbell River and I will get the information what it’s all about. The idea is using a size 20 hook and catching a 20-inch trout. I will invite Mike to join us at the beginners fly tying class on Jan. 26 at the Campbell River library.

River levels are fishable and the recent rain helped raise water levels. There are some coho around and the chums are dark. Streamer fly patterns are used for the rivers in November and December and longer silver bodied flies with purple hair have been working. One of the traditional fly patterns that is effective is the Mickey Finn. Remember the river fishing is catch and release and all hooks are barbless. Don’t put away that fishing rod, dress warm and be safe wading any river.

Debbie Anderson had found a bag of fur and I will use the fur to tie up a number of stickleback fly patterns and give them out at the fly tying session in January at the library.

