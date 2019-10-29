Major donation leads to completion of flight pen at Wildlife Rescue centre in Merville

A major donation has put wings on the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Rescue’s plans for their centre in Merville. The new MARS Visitor Centre opened over the summer, and now a donor has come forward to finish the urgently needed flight pen, which will allow recovering birds to exercise their wings and prepare for their final release.

MARS volunteers have accomplished great things over the four years since acquiring 11 acres of land in Merville. Stage One of the wildlife hospital was opened in 2017 along with many of the recovery pens. This year the Visitor Centre’s displays and interactive exhibits along with a special children’s area and gift shop has been open throughout the summer, receiving thousands of visitors. A live video feed allows guests at the Centre to observe animals recovering in the hospital, and one of the Ambassador Birds entertains visitors between 12-2 pm. Admission to the Visitor Centre is by donation.

Previous story
Young Comox hydroelectric fan builds John Hart Dam replica out of Lego
Next story
Watch for City of Campbell River crews putting Willow Point boulevards to bed

Just Posted

Watch for City of Campbell River crews putting Willow Point boulevards to bed

Work to be ongoing until Nov. 1

Campbell River Storm go 1-1 in home/away weekend

10-3 rout over Glacier Kings at home, but can’t solve the Generals down in Parksville

Ideas sought on homelessness in the area south of Campbell River

Strathcona coalition to end homlessness hosts housing engagement in Oyster River

Fan-favourite Storm goalie returns to the Brindy

Storm welcome back Aaron ‘Cookie’ de Kok, last season’s top goalie in the VIJHL

‘A Team’ rescues U.S. weather balloon from remote area of Quadra Island

‘We thought we’d seen it about 100 times,’ said balloon rescuer

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Major donation leads to completion of flight pen at Wildlife Rescue centre in Merville

A major donation has put wings on the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society… Continue reading

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

Most Read