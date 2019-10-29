Major donation leads to completion of flight pen at Wildlife Rescue centre in Merville

A major donation has put wings on the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Rescue’s plans for their centre in Merville. The new MARS Visitor Centre opened over the summer, and now a donor has come forward to finish the urgently needed flight pen, which will allow recovering birds to exercise their wings and prepare for their final release.

MARS volunteers have accomplished great things over the four years since acquiring 11 acres of land in Merville. Stage One of the wildlife hospital was opened in 2017 along with many of the recovery pens. This year the Visitor Centre’s displays and interactive exhibits along with a special children’s area and gift shop has been open throughout the summer, receiving thousands of visitors. A live video feed allows guests at the Centre to observe animals recovering in the hospital, and one of the Ambassador Birds entertains visitors between 12-2 pm. Admission to the Visitor Centre is by donation.