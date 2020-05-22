Each salmon lunch for Campbell River Hospital workers provided by MOWI came with a personal note of thanks and a raffle ticket to win a prize. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Lunch is on us, MOWI says to Campbell River hospital workers

Aquaculture company provides barbecue salmon lunches as way to say thanks

Campbell River hospital workers got a barbecue salmon lunch Friday courtesy of Campbell River-based aquaculture company MOWI.

“We are preparing meals today for all the hospital staff and Yucalta (Lodge) as a way to say thank you for all their care and support of our community,” said Dean Dobrinski, MOWI Canada West’s HR director.

MOWI used their barbecue on a trailer that they usually take to community and charitable events but which is going unused because of the COIVD-19 pandemic. They parked it at the hospital’s loading dock and cooked up salmon meals and delivered them to every floor in the hospital.

“It’s such a great thing to be able to give to these folks,” Dobrinksy said. “It’s been our pleasure to be able to serve them as they’ve been serving us.”

RELATED: B.C. salmon farmers donate 60,000 pounds of canned salmon to food banks

Broom busting still possible through pandemic

