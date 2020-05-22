VIDEO: Lunch is on us, MOWI says to Campbell River hospital workers

Aquaculture company provides barbecue salmon lunches as way to say thanks

Each salmon lunch for Campbell River Hospital workers provided by MOWI came with a personal note of thanks and a raffle ticket to win a prize. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River hospital workers got a barbecue salmon lunch Friday courtesy of Campbell River-based aquaculture company MOWI.

“We are preparing meals today for all the hospital staff and Yucalta (Lodge) as a way to say thank you for all their care and support of our community,” said Dean Dobrinski, MOWI Canada West’s HR director.

MOWI used their barbecue on a trailer that they usually take to community and charitable events but which is going unused because of the COIVD-19 pandemic. They parked it at the hospital’s loading dock and cooked up salmon meals and delivered them to every floor in the hospital.

“It’s such a great thing to be able to give to these folks,” Dobrinksy said. “It’s been our pleasure to be able to serve them as they’ve been serving us.”

