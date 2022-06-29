Cyclists participating in Greenways Loop Day stop by the Greenways Land Trust tent on the route to learn about conservation and restoration. Loop Day was held Sunday, June 26 in celebration of active transportation, the arts and community connections. Greenways photo

Loop Day celebrates community connections

Sunday, June 26 was Loop Day in celebration of the Greenways Loop, active transportation, the arts and community connections. Cyclists were encouraged to wear green and ride the Greenways Loop and stop by various stations to enjoy buskers, burgers, beer and artists.

