Loop Day celebrates community connections

Sunday, June 26 was Loop Day in celebration of the Greenways Loop, active transportation, the arts and community connections. Cyclists were encouraged to wear green and ride the Greenways Loop and stop by various stations to enjoy buskers, burgers, beer and artists.
