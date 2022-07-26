Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo

As the August long weekend approaches, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is asking for long weekend heroes in Campbell River to support patients this summer by booking and keeping appointments to donate blood, platelets and plasma.

Summer is short in Canada and everyone is eager to soak up sun and fun, but it’s not a time to forget about the many hospital patients who rely on donors for lifesaving treatments.

Although one in two Canadians are eligible to donate, only one in 81 does. Be someone’s hero by taking an hour of time to book an appointment to donate over the long weekend and help ensure patients’ needs continue to be met.

At the Campbell River Community Hall, 401-11 Ave., there are 18 open spots to fill at a donation event that runs 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Take the time by this long weekend to book one of those spots.

In June, CBS reported that during the pandemic the number of regular donors had decreased by 31,000, resulting in the smallest donor base in a decade. When it asked the public for their support, they responded and made a difference. June 2022 was the third highest month for welcoming new donors since the start of the pandemic.

CBS is grateful for those donors, but many more are needed to support patients now and in the future, especially with the unpredictability of the pandemic. CBS needs more than 100,000 new donors in Canada this year to keep up with demand.

Summer months are always a challenge for collections, but it is important to remember that patient need doesn’t pause for good weather. When some are enjoying cottage fun, cancer patients, accident victims and people with blood disorders are in need of lifesaving blood products.

Whether you give blood, platelets, and plasma, or register to be a stem cell or organ and tissue donor — show up for patients and be a long weekend hero. Lives depend on it!

Book now on blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

