Campbell River’s larger-than-life downtown icon, Logger Mike, is wearing a mask as a public health reminder. Photo courtesy Discovery Trekking

Logger Mike now Campbell River’s public health “mask-ot”

Logger Mike has a new look for 2020.

Campbell River’s larger-than-life downtown icon is wearing a mask as a public health reminder.

“Logger Mike goes through seasonal changes, wearing the Canada Flag in summer and a Santa suit in winter, and now he’s carrying an important public safety message – protect each other by wearing a mask in public places,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. Logger Mike wearing one is a reminder that my mask helps protect you and your mask helps protect me.”

The oversized protective face mask was provided by Discovery Trekking. The local business also tailored the Santa suit Logger Mike wears each winter.

The mask was installed by the City’s parks crew while they were hanging Campbell River Arts Council banners on downtown lamp poles.

Logger Mike is staying silent on his new role as a public health “maskot.”

Campbell River

