Lisa Carnol was presented with a P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) Program for Continuing Education grant by Chapter AZ President, Barb Wood, and Secretary, Judy White. Photo contributed

Local woman receives P.E.O. grant

Lisa Carnol was presented with a P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) Program for Continuing Education grant by Chapter AZ President, Barb Wood, and Secretary, Judy White. Carnol is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration with an Accounting Major at North Island College.

The Program for Continuing Education (PCE), which provides need-based grants to women in Canada and the U.S. whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families, is one of six projects providing scholarships, grants, awards and loans by P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization).

P.E.O. celebrates the advancement of women through education and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. For more information on P.E.O. or any of our projects contact peocampbellriver@gmail.com.

