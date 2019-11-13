Local salon raises $5,300 for Ovarian Cancer Canada

Staff at Eden Street Salon and Day Spa donated their time on Oct. 30 to celebrate the business’s 18th anniversary while raising more than $5,300 for Ovarian Cancer Canada. Photo provided

A local beauty salon celebrated its birthday by giving back this year.

Eden Street Salon and Day Spa celebrated its 18th anniversary with a guest appreciation event and fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Canada on Oct. 30.

The fundraiser was a no-brainer for owner Candice Lowery, who alongside the team at Eden Street, was surprised in June 2018 to discover one of their co-workers had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Jyoti Chand has been with Eden Street Salon and Day Spa for 18 years.

“We all felt a little bit helpless,” said Lowery. “We felt: what can we do for her, how can we help?”

In the weeks leading up to the guest appreciation event, Eden Street Salon and Day Spa was collecting donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada and ran some mini fundraisers.

The big night however was Oct. 30 when the entire team donated their time to offer discounted services like nail polish application, mini massages and reiki. There was also a silent auction. Their efforts raised over $5,300 for Ovarian Cancer Canada.

“Everyone’s heart was full that night,” said Lowery, who was proud of her team for volunteering their time for the cause.

They all wore pins and had literature on the cancer available.

“We were talking a lot about it,” she said.

In addition to raising funds, the team was also trying to raise awareness of a disease that will kill one in two Canadian women within five years of being diagnosed. According to Ovarian Cancer Canada, the disease is the most fatal women’s cancer in the country. Each year, 2,800 Canadian women will be newly diagnosed.

There is no vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer and there is no reliable screening test.

Lowery said that Eden Street Salon and Spa’s future anniversary celebrations will once again tie in with a cause and it’s likely to be Ovarian Cancer Canada.

While the money raised by Eden Street Salon and Day Spa went to the national organization, the event was also about showing support for Chand.

“To recognize her and what she’s struggling with,” said Lowery. “Hopefully in the end (the money) does help someone because it goes towards research and support.”

Lowery said that there has been interest from customers and the greater community in supporting Chand directly.

A GoFundMe page has been started in her honour. By press time Wednesday afternoon, it had raised $2,655 of its $10,000 goal.

