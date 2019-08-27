Local labour council hosting Labour Day lunch in Merville

The Campbell River Courtenay and District Labour Council is hosting a free family celebration at the Merville Hall on Labour Day.

The Campbell River Courtenay and District Labour Council is holding a free family-friendly Labour Day celebration at the Merville Hall, 1245 Fenwick Road. Everyone is invited to enjoy live music, kids’ games, and a free barbecue lunch (salmon if available, hamburgers, hotdogs, salads, watermelon, juice, and more). There will be jugglers, a bouncy castle, face painting, and other activities for children. It’s all happening from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Labour Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many victories won by the Canadian labour movement. Through the collective power of unions, working with community allies, the labour movement has won important protections and basic job standards across workplaces.