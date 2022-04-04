Local Grandmothers 2 Grandmothers want you to Stride to Turn the Tide this month

The Stride to Turn the Tide Grandmothers to Grandmothers event started on Monday April 4 and runs until April 18, right through the Easter weekend. Photo submitted

Leadership emerges when there is a need, so taking the lead for the local Grandmothers to Grandmothers (CRG2G) Spring event is 92-year-old member Hilda Shilladay.

Shilladay, a retired nurse who lives in a local seniors residence, has picked a cause that has been close to her heart for a long time.

“I love the Grandmothers to Grandmothers group!” Shilladay says. “The work they do to help Grandmothers in Africa is so important.”

Throughout her life, Shilladay has travelled to Africa several times and has personally supported the education of several girls there. Now Shilladay channels her support to the fundraising activities of the local Grandmothers Group which contributes to the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation .

In April 2021, Shilladay rode a stationary bike, and counted steps with her walker to set an example for participants in the Stride to Turn the Tide event. The Stride is an active life-style event that encourages participants to report the time spent in physical activities of their choice -walking, cycling, gardening, mowing the lawn swimming, jogging – whatever suits them, to actively share in the experience of African women who must walk each day to carry water to their homes.

This year, the local event started on Monday April 4 and runs until April 18, right through the Easter weekend.

“This is a real opportunity to get outdoors on our local walking trails with the family,” says event coordinator Darlene Hawes. “And it can be a way to think globally while acting locally.”

Joining the team for $20 will generate a tax receipt for Revenue Canada, and reporting your activity may win a you a locally-created draw prize.

Sign up on-line is open now at the Grandmothers Campaign page. The team name is CRG2GWalkers. For more information or help with sign-in, email campbellriverg2g@gmail.com.

Campbell River