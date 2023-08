The Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 137 of Campbell River handed out its Legion Scholarship awards throughout June to the class of 2023.

Recipients for the awards included 2023 graduates Dylan Foster and Andrew Billard of Timberline, as well as Grace Nadler and Zander Hadikin of Carihi Secondary School.

Congratulations to the winners of these prestigious scholarships.

