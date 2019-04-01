Library’s online service will be down Wednesday morning

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) online services will be down Wednesday morning for upgrade service. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

The Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) library’s circulation system is undergoing an upgrade on Wednesday, April 3 as part of schedule maintenance.

Customers trying to access online services may experience a service disruption between 6 and 10 a.m. During this time they may not be able to search the online catalogue; log into their account to place holds or renew items; access system eResources; receive overdue and hold email/telephone pickup notices; or phone our telephone account and renewal line at 1-888-988-8475 (VIRL)

READ MORE: Library system to increase E-resources, eliminate fees on children’s materials and get into video games

VIRL says the work is happening to ensure the circulation system is fully supported and up to date. The library system will continue to post the upgrade status to the website and catalogues.

Anyone having trouble with services can reach VIRL at toll-free 1-877-415-VIRL or email at info@virl.bc.ca. VIRL will announce when the upgrade is complete.