Let’s thank our essential workers – put up your poster!

Place poster wrapped around Wednesday edition of the Campbell River Mirror in your window

Hey Campbell River and area readers, SHOW YOUR SUPPORT to our essential workers!

Today in your Wednesday edition of the Campbell River Mirror, we and 48 local businesses have brought to you a Thank-You poster to put in your window or anywhere thanking all our essential workers for bravely continuing to do what they do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s blanket the town with these!

