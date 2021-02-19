Let’s talk about protecting community heritage sites

A public hearing is being held into designating Haig-Brown House (pictured) and the Sybil Andrews property as heritage properties. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Interested in contributing to the conversation about local heritage sites?

Tune in to a public hearing about assigning heritage designation to the Sybil Andrews and Haig-Brown properties. Due to the pandemic, the public hearing will take place online, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

“Designation is the highest heritage status a community can bestow on a site and gives the properties the highest level of protection,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Both of these city-owned properties are part of this community’s legacy and tell stories of people whose accomplishments and influence made a difference to Campbell River.”

The proposal to give heritage designation to the Sybil Andrews and Haig-Brown properties is being considered as British Columbia marks Heritage Week from Feb. 15 to 21.

This year, Heritage Week poses the question: Where do you find heritage?

“People experience heritage from many different sources, including unique community events, buildings and landmarks and special family recipes and stories,” says Michele Sirett, the City’s recreation manager. “Some of Campbell River’s history is rooted in the lives of people like Sybil Andrews and Roderick Haig-Brown.”

“Some of Campbell River’s history is rooted in the lives of people like Sybil Andrews and Roderick Haig-Brown.”

Anyone interested in viewing the public hearing can watch it as part of the Council meeting. Recordings and live broadcasts are available at campbellriver.ca/webcasts.

According to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, “Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today and we pass on to our future generations. Our cultural and natural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration, our touchstone, our reference point, our identity.”

Whether or not you join the public hearing, consider taking a moment to appreciate your heritage during Heritage Week.

For information on how to participate in the Public Hearing, please contact Michele Sirett at 250-286-5310.

Campbell RiverHeritage