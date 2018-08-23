Lego Robotics at the Campbell River library

The Campbell River branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library is marking Science Literacy Week, Sept. 17-23, with a Lego Robotics workshop on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The Campbell River branch of Vancouver Island Regional Library is marking Science Literacy Week, September 17-23, with a Lego Robotics workshop on Thursday, September 20, 5:30-7:00 pm, in partnership with North Island College’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI).

Interested in coding? Want to learn about Lego robots? Register for a hands-on workshop for programming Lego robots. Space is limited. Suggested for ages 9 and older. To register, email campbellriver@virl.bc.ca or call 250-287-3655 ext. 4.

