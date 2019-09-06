The Bravehearts Dragon Boat Team has participated in past Volunteer and Community Resource Fair, now called L.I.F.T. Fest. Mirror file photo

Learn how to get involved at L.I.F.T. Fest – Campbell River’s annual volunteer fair

Three fun, family events are happening in downtown Campbell River on Saturday, Sept. 14 – Rotary Ducky 500 Race, The Cops for Cancer Barbeque, and Volunteer Campbell River’s annual Volunteer and Community Resource Fair, now called L.I.F.T. Fest.

L.I.F.T. (Leadership, Innovation, Friendship and Talents) Fest, the 9th Annual Volunteer and Community Resource Fair, offers a unique opportunity where individuals can meet representatives of local organizations and learn about how to get involved, gain experience and contribute to causes that matter and help shape our community.

Over 30 community non-profit agencies will be showcased on Sept. 14 at the Campbell River Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Campbell River Search and Rescue will present a demonstration of their essential skills and hot dogs will be served for lunch, by donation. Thrifty Foods has donated a cake for everyone’s enjoyment. There will also be a Fun Fair included at this year’s event so bring the whole family.

Visitors to the fair can complete a Passport to Volunteering by talking to member organizations in attendance, and Passports can be redeemed at the fair for the chance to win some great gifts and prizes. There will also be some fantastic items in the silent auction and all proceeds will support the ongoing services of Volunteer Campbell River.

This year’s L.I.F.T Fest is sponsored by Gold Sponsor Peninsula Co-op, The City of Campbell River, and many local businesses who are always so generous. For more information please contact Volunteer Campbell River at 250-287-8111 or mail@volunteercr.ca.

