Learn about the Ellison Expedition of 1910 and the creation of B.C.’s first provincial park

The Museum at Campbell River invites you to come out and join the Heritage Interpreters to explore the history of British Columbia’s first provincial park.

You will learn about the expedition led by Price Ellison through what is now Strathcona and Elk Falls Parks. The group traveled over mountains, through forests and over lakes led by their eccentric guide, the self-proclaimed lord of Vancouver Island, Lord Hugh Bacon. Learn the story of how these parks came to be as you head out on your summer expeditions.

Fun Fridays are every Friday through July and August, with several rotating themes. These programs are included with the cost of regular museum admission. The Strathcona Fun Friday program will take place on July 19, and Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

If you have any questions, contact the Museum at Campbell River by phone at (250)287-3103 or email summer.programs@crmuseum.ca. More information can also be found at www.crmuseum.ca