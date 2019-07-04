The Museum at Campbell River is holding an educational native plant walk. Campbell River Museum photo

Learn about North Island native plants in the Campbell River Museum’s garden

The Museum at Campbell River invites you to join its Heritage Interpreters on a tour of its Native Plant Garden.

You will learn how to identify different plant species, some of the ways in which they were used, and even what they are named in the local First Nations languages. People have been thriving for thousands of years by cultivating and using the plants growing naturally here. Come to learn more about our native plants, like the western red cedar, stinging nettle and even stinky skunk cabbage!

If this sounds like a fun way to spend a Friday to you, then bring your family along to join in on the “Fun Friday” activities. People of all ages are welcome. Plant enthusiasts and experts are encouraged to come and share their knowledge.

Following the tour of the garden will be a stone-painting craft held just outside the Museum (weather-permitting) with a beautiful view of Discovery Passage and Cape Mudge. Botany books will be distributed for anyone that wants to do some plant rubbings and catalogue what they’ve learned. Participants of the tour will also have the opportunity to go home with their very own native tree sapling.

The native plant walks will take place on Friday, July 12, and August 9 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with crafts and tree distribution to follow. The tour and activities are included with the price of admission.

If you have any questions, contact the Museum by phone at (250)287-3103 or email summer.programs@crmuseum.ca. More information can also be found at www.crmuseum.ca

